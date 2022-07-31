CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say

A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police.

Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Koeppel was issued a misdemeanor summons on Wednesday, July 27, and charged with following too closely and evading responsibility, State Police reported.

She was released on $500 non-surety bond with a court date set for Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

Police said Koeppel was suspended and is assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.