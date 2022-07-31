Contact Us
Police & Fire

CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Route 7 in Brookfield.
Route 7 in Brookfield. Photo Credit: CT State Police/Google Maps street view

A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police.  

Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Koeppel was issued a misdemeanor summons on Wednesday, July 27, and charged with following too closely and evading responsibility, State Police reported.

She was released on $500 non-surety bond with a court date set for Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. 

Police said Koeppel was suspended and is assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case.

