CT Teens Fleeing Liquor Store Theft Crash Into Home, Cars, Police Say

Two Connecticut teens were charged after they allegedly stole from a liquor store and then crashed into two vehicles and a mobile home while attempting to escape police capture.

The incident took place in Hartford County around noon, Monday, Jan. 17, in Southington.

Officers responded to a call from Queen Street Liquors at 1079 Queen St. on a report of a theft from the package store.

According to Lt. Keith Egan, of the Southington Police, the two teens fled down Aircraft Road, hit two cars and a mobile home on Hemlock Road before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after, police learned the vehicle, a 2009 Audi A4, was reported stolen from Torrington, Egan said.

Officers found two 16-year-old Waterbury residents during a search, surrounded them, and took them into custody, Egan said.

Egan said an investigation found the two teens drove to the liquor store and stole several bottles of alcohol before fleeing.

The teen boy who was driving the vehicle was charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and interfering with an officer.

He was also issued a summons for:

Reckless driving

Failure to drive in a proper lane

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Evading responsibility.

The other teen was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with an officer

Both were released to the custody of their parents.

