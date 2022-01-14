Contact Us
CT Teacher Assistant Nabbed With Handgun At School, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The Katherine Brennan School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut teacher's assistant was arrested for allegedly having a handgun while in school.

Sonnetta Powell, age 31, of North Haven, was arrested around noon on Friday, Jan. 14, by New Haven Police at the Katherine Brennan School.

According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police, officers were called to the school located at 200 Wilmot Road regarding a teacher's assistant that was in possession of a handgun.

Responding officers located Powell, who had the handgun on her person, Shumway said.

Powell is a legal Connecticut pistol permit holder, he added. 

She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace, Shumway said.

The gun was seized without incident.

Powell is being held on a $50,000 bond

