CT Stolen-Vehicle Suspect Caught While Pumping Gas, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle while he was pumping gas in Massachusetts.

Hartford County resident Yves Sorokobi, age 50, of Manchester, was arrested around 4 p.m., Saturday, April 3, in Hampden County after Ludlow Police received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle that had just been stolen, Ludlow Police said.

The owners of the vehicle said they were currently tracking the stolen vehicle via a mobile phone application.

Ludlow Police dispatchers were able to remain on the line gathering real-time data and location updates.

Shortly thereafter, Ludlow Police responded to the Pride Gas Station located at 478 Center St., where officers found Sorokobi pumping gas into the stolen vehicle, police said.

After a further investigation, officers determined that Sorokobi had taken the motor vehicle, which had previously been parked in front of a local business in town, police added.

When he allegedly stole the vehicle, he left behind an unregistered motor vehicle in the parking lot of that same business, which had license plates that were registered to a vehicle contrary to the current make and model.

Sorokobi was arrested and charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Number plate violation

He is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in lieu of a $10,040 bail.

He will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday, April 5.

