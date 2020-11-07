CT State Police Seek Witnesses After Fatal Route 15 Crash

State police are asking the public's help in the investigation of a fatal crash on a stretch of Route 15.

It happened south of Exit 64 in Wallingford at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

The operator of a motorcycle lost control on the southbound side and separated from the motorcycle, state police said.

The motorcycle came to rest in the travel portion of the unlit highway and was then struck by oncoming traffic, according to police.

Michael Paul Nacca, 33, of Bethany, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Any witness to the motorcycle operation and subsequent collision is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200 or taylor.norton@ct.gov.

If you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact state police.

At the time of the investigation, the weather was clear under dark skies, the roadway was dry, and traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow, state police said.

