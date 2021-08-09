CT State Police ID Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In Wooded Area

Police have identified a man whose body was found inside a vehicle in a wooded area of northern Connecticut.

The body of Jason Comes, age 38, whose body was discovered in Tolland County in the town of Somers late Thursday, Aug. 5 on Durkee Road, Connecticut State Police announced.

Somers is located near the Massachusetts border with Connecticut. Durkee Road is located about two miles from the Massachusetts border.

According to the State Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death was a homicide.

State police said the investigation is ongoing, but are releasing few details.

A GoFundMe effort set up to help his family with burial expenses describes Comes as being a "fun-loving, loud, and infectious personality."

The fundraising page also said Comes' family was his world and he was a constant presence at his two children's sports games and was "their loudest cheerleader."

He has been married for 18 years to Jenn Comes, and "would give anyone the shirt off his back without question.

State police said they don't believe there is a threat to anyone else and that the death is considered "suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

