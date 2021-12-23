CT State Police Announce Sites For Holiday DUI Checkpoints/Safety Tips

Connecticut State Police have a message for residents planning a holiday trip -- ditch distractions while driving, plan your trip, and never drink and drive.

To help with all of the hustle and bustle, the department is offering tips on how to arrive at your safely, and where there will be DUI checkpoints.

The tips include:

Drive the speed limit.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Refrain from texting or using your phone.

Never consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana products, or drugs, including medications that could impact driving, before you get behind the wheel.

They are also reminding drivers to prepare for weather conditions.

“We know that during a Connecticut winter, weather conditions can change at any time. We ask all drivers to please note any weather precautions prior to leaving for their destination," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commander of the State Police.

Mellekas said that troopers will be focusing on distracted driving and those who may be operating under the influence.

If planning to consume alcohol, residents are encouraged to designate a driver or use ride-sharing companies to keep roadways safer.

State Police will operate roving DUI patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints from Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The checkpoints will be located at:

Colchester (Troop K), Sunday, Dec. 26 – DUI checkpoint on Route 16, between Cabin Road and Kmick Lane

Southbury/Oxford (Troop A), Monday, Dec. 27 – DUI checkpoint at the Southbury-Oxford town line

