CT Shoplifting Suspect Pepper Sprays Security Guard, Makes Escape, Police Say

A woman who allegedly shoplifted items from a Connecticut Walmart store pepper-sprayed an employee as she fled after being stopped, police said.

The incident took place in Hartford County just before 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Walmart, located at 1400 Framington Ave., in Bristol.

According to Lt. Christopher Lennon, of the Bristol Police, the woman was stopped after being spotted placing numerous items in her personal bag.

She then exited the store, and when security personnel stopped her and asked for a receipt, she ignored them and kept walking, Lennon said.

When the security guard attempted to take the items from the woman, she turned around and pepper-sprayed the employee, he added.

The woman, described as being Black, 5-foot-9, wearing a blue jogging suit and hair covering, then got in a waiting dark-colored two-door vehicle with tinted windows and temporary plates, and fled the area, Lennon said.

The employee was treated at the scene by EMS for the effects of the pepper spray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011 or the anonymous tip line at 860-585-8477.

