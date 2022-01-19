CT Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Wounded, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are investigating two shootings that left a 22-year-old man dead and two others wounded.

At around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, police responded to the area of 614 Albany Ave., in Hartford for a Shot Spotter activation, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Minutes later officers were dispatched to a second Shot Spotter activation at 152 Mather St., Boisvert said.

Officers responding to the Albany Avenue activation located evidence of a shooting at 580 Albany Ave.

Officers who responded to 152 Mather St. located an unresponsive man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Kendall Fair, age 22, of West Hartford, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

Dispatch was notified of two more victims arriving at St. Francis Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, he added.

An investigation revealed that one victim, a male in his 40s, was shot on Albany Avenue and the second victim, a male in his 20s, was shot on Mather Street, Boisvert said,

"It is believed that these two incidents are related," Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

