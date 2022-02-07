CT Shooting Leaves One Woman Dead, Another Critically Injured

A shooting in Connecticut has left one woman dead and another in critical condition inside an apartment.

The women were discovered around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7 in Hartford, when the Hartford Fire Department and EMS responded to an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave., on a report of a person needing medical attention.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department, upon arrival, they found two women in bed, one with multiple gunshots wounds and another identified as Allison McCoy, age 21, of Hartford, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCoy had also been shot multiple times, Boisvert said.

The surviving woman was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition, he added.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible domestic-violence-related incident, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

