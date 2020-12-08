Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
CT Post Mall Santa Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Juvenile Co-Worker

Kathy Reakes
A man employed as Santa at Connecticut Post Mall has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile co-worker.
A Santa working at an area mall has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile co-worker.

Prince Carter, 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 7, and charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor for an incident that took place at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, said the Milford Police.

Carter was arrested after Milford Police responded to the mall at 1201 Boston Post Road on the report of a possible sexual assault. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Carter who was working at the mall as Santa, police said.

Carter is accused of hugging and grabbing a juvenile co-worker and then exposing himself to the juvenile in the breakroom. 

He was released on a $25,000 bond. 

