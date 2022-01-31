Contact Us
Police & Fire

CT Police Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut cop has been arrested for family domestic violence including strangulation and placed on leave from his job.

New Haven Police Officer Ruben Parra, was arrested Friday, Jan. 28, after officials from the North Branford Police Department presented information to the State's Attorney's for a warrant, said Scott Shumway of the New Haven PD.

The domestic incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Shumway said.

Following his arrest, Parra was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Two counts of unlawful restraint
  • Strangulation

He was released on a $5,000 bond. 

New Haven Police placed Parra on administrative leave following his arrest. A parallel investigation is being conducted by the Internal Affairs Division.

Parra has been with the department since 2014 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

