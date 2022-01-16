CT Men Accused Of Failing To Comply With Sex Offender Registry

Three Connecticut men have been arrested for allegedly failing to register with the state sex offender registry as required by law.

The three men, all of Milford, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 6 by the Milford Police.

The men include:

Harun Fountain, age 39, was arrested for failing to verify his address with the state sex offender registry. He was charged with two counts of failure to comply with the sex offender registry and held on a $10,000 bond.

James Brennan, age 59, was arrested on a warrant for failing to register his address with the state sex offender registry in 2021. He was charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry and released on a promise to appear notice.

Joshua Hurley, age 27, was arrested on an active warrant for failing to register his address with the state sex offender registry in 2021. He was released on a promise to appear notice.

