Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Police & Fire

CT Man Wanted On Warrants Totaling $60K Worth Of Bonds

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Robert Doyle
Robert Doyle Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Seen him?

An alert was issued by police investigators in Connecticut as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who has multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

The Enfield Police Department in Hartford County is attempting to track down Robert Doyle, who currently has two active warrants out for his arrest, with a total of $60,000 worth of bonds on his record.

No other descriptive information about Doyle has been released by investigators in Enfield.

Anyone with information regarding Doyle's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400.

