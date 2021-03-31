CT Man Throws Knife, Stabs Roommate In Buttocks, Police Say

A Connecticut man is behind bars after throwing a knife that stabbed his roommate in the buttocks.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, in New Haven.

Officers responded to a home for a report that Trevor Campbell, age 26, of New Haven, had assaulted his roommate with the knife, said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Campbell had allegedly stabbed his roommate by throwing a kitchen knife that struck the 41-year-old-victim.

The victim sustained a laceration to the buttocks. An ambulance transported the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Duff said.

It is believed a disagreement about smoking led to the stabbing incident inside the Fair Haven home, he added.

Campbell was charged with assault and breach of peace.

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

