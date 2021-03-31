Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Storm System Will Bring Heavy Rain, Some Snow, Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

CT Man Throws Knife, Stabs Roommate In Buttocks, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Trevor Campbell
Trevor Campbell Photo Credit: New Haven Police Department

A Connecticut man is behind bars after throwing a knife that stabbed his roommate in the buttocks.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, in New Haven.

Officers responded to a home for a report that Trevor Campbell, age 26, of New Haven, had assaulted his roommate with the knife, said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Campbell had allegedly stabbed his roommate by throwing a kitchen knife that struck the 41-year-old-victim. 

The victim sustained a laceration to the buttocks. An ambulance transported the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Duff said. 

It is believed a disagreement about smoking led to the stabbing incident inside the Fair Haven home, he added.

Campbell was charged with assault and breach of peace.

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.