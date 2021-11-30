CT Man Shot On Thanksgiving Dies From Injuries, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was shot on Thanksgiving has died from his injuries.

The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 on Sherman Avenue, between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue in New Haven, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, a concerned citizen led responding officers to Lemuel Hamilton, a 45-year-old New Haven man, who had been struck by gunfire, Shumway said.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, until early Tuesday, Nov. 30, when he died from his injuries, he added.

The New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

Police ask that any witnesses contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous.

