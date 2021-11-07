CT Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found shot and killed when police responded to a weapons complaint.

The incident took place around 7:57 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson Street in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

According to Davis, when officers arrived on the scene they found the man with a gunshot wound.

The man received medical attention from responding officers and emergency medical personnel and was transported to an area hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Davis said.

An investigation is ongoing, but there are no suspects at this time, he added.

Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

