CT Man Narrowly Misses Police Officer While Firing Gun Through Window, Police Say

A Connecticut man is being held on a $2 million bond after allegedly shooting at a police officer who stopped to check on his well-being.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, while a Hartford Police officer was conducting a patrol in the area of 1921 Main St.

While on this patrol, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Jose Cajigas, who walked up to her marked police cruiser, said Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

The officer engaged Cajigas, age 31, of Hartford, in conversation to inquire if he needed assistance. Believing he was intoxicated, or in need of medical attention, the officer requested that an ambulance respond to her location, police said.

While the officer was further attempting to speak with him, Cajigas, without provocation, produced a firearm and fired through the driver’s side window of the cruiser, narrowly missing the officer, Boisvert said.

The driver’s window was shattered and the officer suffered abrasions on her face as a result. The officer was able to maneuver her cruiser to avoid further assault, at which time Cajigas fled on foot, police said.

The officer was able to maintain visual contact with Cajigas until the arrival of assisting officers.

After a short foot pursuit, Cajigas was safely taken into custody. The firearm was recovered on the scene.

He was transported to the Hartford Police Detention Facility to complete the booking process.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

"It was determined that the man was a person of interest in the most recent homicide in the city," Boisvert said. "He also has a long criminal history including firearm, robbery, and narcotics violations."

His most recent arrest was on Friday, Oct. 15, for violation of probation, and was found to be in possession of another firearm, police said.

He was able to post bond and issued a court date in that case.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt to commit murder

Criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful

Discharge of a firearm.

Cajigas remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

