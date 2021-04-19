CT Man Nabbed With Kilo Of Cocaine, Guns During Parole Check, Police Say

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for alleged possession of more than a kilo of cocaine, 137 grams of crack cocaine, Xanax bars, and guns, during a parole compliance check.

Kevin Santos, age 24, of Waterbury, was nabbed on Friday, April 15, by Connecticut State Police and Waterbury Police, conducting a parole compliance check, said the Connecticut State Police.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement personnel discovered approximately 137 grams of cocaine, 4.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 29 Xanax bars, state police said.

During a search of Santos's residence officers found a loaded Colt Python .357 revolver and a loaded Ruger EC9S 9mm semi-automatic pistol, both inside his bedroom, police added.

The drugs and guns seized during the searches. Connecticut State Police

Santos was arrested on multiple firearms and drug-related charges and held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

The Waterbury Police Gangs Unit, acting on information gathered during the arrest, obtained a search warrant for one of the bays in the home's garage, and during a search found one kilogram of cocaine.

