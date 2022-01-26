CT Man Nabbed For Stabbing After Officer Working Crash Sees It Happen, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man after the incident was witnessed by an officer working a traffic crash, according to police.

New Haven County resident Matthew Romans, age 22, of Ansonia, was arrested around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police.

According to Lynch, an Anonsia police officer was working a two-car crash on Pershing Avenue in the Burger King parking lot when he witnessed an altercation between Romans and man.

During the fight, Lynch said Romans pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times, and cut another victim on the hand.

The officer investigating the motor vehicle accident immediately took Romans into custody.

The victim, a 21-year-old from Meriden, was transported to a local hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He is listed in serious but stable condition, Lynch said.

Romans was charged with two counts of assault and criminal mischief. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident that led up to the stabbing is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

