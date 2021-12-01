CT Man Nabbed For Shooting That Left Innocent Bystander Dead

A Connecticut man has been charged with the alleged shooting death of an innocent bystander as he fired shots from a vehicle.

Jaquan Bryant, age 32, of Waterbury, was arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 30 by Bridgeport Police for the incident which took place on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Bridgeport.

According to Scott Appleby, the Director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, the murder took place when Bryant was involved in a fight with a patron at the Mystique Nightclub located at 2458 Main St., at closing time.

Bryant left the club, and shortly after drove past that same patron. Bryant allegedly fired six shots at the man, missing him and striking the victim, Raheem Lynch, age 24, of Bridgeport, who was sitting in a nearby car, Appleby said.

"The victim was not involved in the altercation and was not the intended target," Appleby said.

Bryant was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

"This was great work by the lead investigator, Detective Keith Hanson, and all those who assisted in the case," Appleby added.

