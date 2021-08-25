CT Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of Minor, Police Say

A Connecticut man, who has been hiding from the police, was arrested on a warrant for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Windham County resident Gillan R. Gardner, age 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 24, after he was found at an area park.

Gardner, of Plainfield, had an active warrant stemming from a November incident in which a juvenile girl reported he had inappropriate sexual contact with her, said Plainfield Chief of Police Mario A. Arriaga.

He was arrested and charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, with the help of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection after he was located at Hopeville Pond State Park, Arriaga said.

Gardner had made effort to elude capture since the issuance of the warrant, the chief said.

Gardner was held on a $100,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

