CT Man Nabbed For Homicide, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been nabbed by police for a fatal July shooting.

Hartford Police and US Marshals arrested a Manchester man on Friday, Jan. 14, in connection with the July murder of a Hartford man, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Gregory Hopkins, age 34, was taken into custody without incident in Manchester and charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, Boisvert said.

He is being held on a 2.5 million bail.

Hopkins was wanted in connection with the murder of Desmond Wray, who Hartford police said attempted to drive himself to a hospital after being shot.

The killing happened on Thursday, July 29 at about 11:30 a.m., Boisvert said.

Patrol officers responded and located a crime scene at 20 Greenfield St., he added. Minutes later a car accident was reported in the area of Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace.

Officers responded to that location and found Wray unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Wray was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment and later died.

