CT Man Nabbed For Fairfield County Bank Robbery

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a People's Bank in Fairfield County.

Kevin Kelly, age 36, of Guilford in New Haven County, was arrested on Tuesday, May 25 by Shelton Police for the robbery which took place on Tuesday, May 4 at the bank located at 898 Bridgeport Ave., in Shelton, said Detective Christopher Nugent.

During the robbery, Kelly walked into the bank located inside the Stop & Shop store and handed the teller a note and implied that he had a firearm, Nugent said.

He then fled the store in an orange Hyundai Tuscan SUV, with no plates.

Shelton Police put out images of the suspect and vehicle to the public and surrounding law enforcement agencies and within hours Kelly was developed as a suspect, Nugent said.

On May 4 around 6:30 p.m., Kelly was arrested by New Haven Police on unrelated charges, Nugent said.

The Shelton Police Detective bureau followed up the investigation and secured an arrest warrant for Kelly.

He was taken into custody in New Haven on Tuesday and charged with robbery and larceny.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and remained in custody.

