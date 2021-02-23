Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: I-84 Traffic Stop Nets 5 Kilos Of Cocaine, Three Arrests
Police & Fire

CT Man Nabbed For $37K Theft Of Jewelry, Watches

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Devonte Williams
Devonte Williams Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing more than $37,000 worth of watches and jewelry from a home he had been hired to move items from.

Devonte Williams, age 28, of Waterbury, was arrested at Waterbury Superior Court by New Canaan Police for the event that took place in March 2020, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

An investigation found that  Williams, an employee of a moving company hired to move items out of the residence, was the prime suspect in the theft, Ferraro said.

Williams was charged with larceny and held on a $25,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.