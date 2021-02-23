CT Man Nabbed For $37K Theft Of Jewelry, Watches

A Connecticut man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing more than $37,000 worth of watches and jewelry from a home he had been hired to move items from.

Devonte Williams, age 28, of Waterbury, was arrested at Waterbury Superior Court by New Canaan Police for the event that took place in March 2020, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

An investigation found that Williams, an employee of a moving company hired to move items out of the residence, was the prime suspect in the theft, Ferraro said.

Williams was charged with larceny and held on a $25,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.