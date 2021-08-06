CT Man Follows Suspected Car Thieves, Gets Shot At, Police Say

Police are warning residents not to follow suspected car thieves after a man was shot at in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 1:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, when a Cheshire man reported he observed suspects in his neighborhood breaking into a car, said Cheshire Police.

Shortly after, while driving around looking for the men, the victim located the suspect's vehicle traveling north on Maple Avenue.

The victim continued following and eventually pulled up next to their vehicle and verbally confronted them, police said.

As the vehicle pulled away from the victim, one of the passengers in the vehicle fire a gunshot at the victim's vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle. The victim was not injured, police added.

The victim described the suspected vehicle as a silver or gray Subaru Legacy sedan occupied by four Black or Hispanic men, three of which were wearing hoodies, police said.

"The Cheshire Police Department would like to remind everyone that individuals attempting to break into vehicles are potentially armed and dangerous and extreme caution should always be used," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kerry Nastri at 203-271-5533.

