CT Man Arrested For Sexual Assault

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Gavin Armstrong, age 20, of Voluntown, in New London County, was arrested on a warrant by the Plainfield Police in Windham County for the incident which took place in June.

According to the Plainfield Police, the arrest stems from disclosure on Saturday, June 12, from a woman who reported the sexual assault.

After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Armstrong.

Armstrong was released on a $25,000 court set non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

