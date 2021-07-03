Contact Us
Police & Fire

CT Man Arrested For $3 Armed Robbery, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
David Newman
David Newman Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in which he walked out with only $3.

New Haven County resident David Newman was arrested just hours after he walked into the Cumberland Farms, on Route 1 (Boston Post Road) in Milford around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, and pointed a knife at an employee behind the counter and demanded money, said the Milford Police.

The employee had $3 sitting on top of the register from a previous sale which he immediately handed to Newman.

Newman, age 45, of Milford, then fled the store but was picked up by Milford Police hours later.

He was charged with robbery and larceny.

Newman was held on a $5,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court on Friday, June 2.

