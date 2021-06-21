CT Man Apprehended In Hit-Run After Doing 'Donuts' In Roadway, Police Say

A Connecticut man allegedly hit two people in Brooklyn while doing "donuts" in a roadway, leaving one in critical condition.

Kahlil Ivey, age 24, of Waterbury, was arrested by NYPD on Friday, June 18, after police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on West 15 St., said the NYPD.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman with body trauma and a 46-year-old man with minor injuries, police said.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victims to NYU Langone Hospital/Brooklyn where the woman is listed in critical condition and the man is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that Ivey jumped into the driver's seat of a 43-year-old man's Chrysler 300 sedan, placed the vehicle in reverse, and began to drive in circles.

The vehicle jumped onto the sidewalk and hit the man and woman, NYPD said.

Ivey then jumped out of the Chrysler and ran up the block where he attempted to pull a 19-year-old female from her Honda Civic.

Responding officers apprehended Ivey and took him into custody without incident.

Ivey was charged with:

Robbery

Criminal possession of stolen property

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Reckless endangerment

