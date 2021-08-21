Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here's Where Hurricane Henri Should Bring Widespread Power Outages, Strongest Winds, Most Rain
Police & Fire

CT Man Accused Of Stealing Some $200K In Cigarettes, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The business where the cigarettes were allegedly stolen.
The business where the cigarettes were allegedly stolen. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 in cigarettes from his employer.

Luis Cruz, age 35, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16, in Milford on an active warrant.

According to Milford Police, Cruz is accused of stealing approximately $240,500 worth of cigarettes between February and July of 2021 from his place of employment, Montano Distributors. 

He was charged with larceny and is being held on a $250,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.