CT Man Accused Of Stealing Some $200K In Cigarettes, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 in cigarettes from his employer.

Luis Cruz, age 35, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16, in Milford on an active warrant.

According to Milford Police, Cruz is accused of stealing approximately $240,500 worth of cigarettes between February and July of 2021 from his place of employment, Montano Distributors.

He was charged with larceny and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

