CT Man Accused Of Intentionally Ramming Police Cruiser

A Connecticut police officer was injured after a man allegedly intentionally drove into his police cruiser and then threatened to shoot the officer.

The incident took place in New London County around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the area of Judd Road in Norwich, said Sgt. Christopher Chastang, of the Norwich Police Department.

According to Chastang, the officer was parked in the area of Judd Road in a marked police car when a blue Honda Accord operated by Roland Euell, age 28, intentionally drove into the front passenger side of the marked patrol vehicle.

Euell exited his vehicle and threatened to shoot the officer seated inside the vehicle and then got back into the Honda and drove away from the area, Chastang said.

Officers located Euell driving the blue Accord in the area of Rockwell Street and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Euell engaged officers in a pursuit that continued to the area of the Norwich Police Department, Chastang said.

Euell entered the rear parking area of the department where he struck several vehicles including both personal and department-owned vehicles, police said.

His vehicle became disabled in the parking lot of the Norwich Police Department and he was taken into custody.

Euell was charged with several motor vehicle charges and was criminally charged with:

Assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs,

Assault of a public safety officer

Threatening

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment.

Euell is being held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

The officer who was seated within his vehicle which was struck by Euell was transported to Backus Hospital for minor injuries.

No firearm was displayed or located.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.