CT Girl Arrested After Vehicle Break-In Leads To Car Chase, Police Say

A 17-year-old Connecticut girl has been arrested following a car chase with police after several people were seen breaking into vehicles in Western Massachusetts.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, Hampden County when a resident in East Longmeadow called 911 to report they could see someone inside their vehicle.

Police arrived a short time later and spotted two vehicles, both with Connecticut license plates, at the end of Deer Run Terrace.

Officer Rhyan Belisle could see two people in each vehicle, all of them wearing ski masks over their faces, the department said.

The officer was able to provide police dispatch the vehicle registration number to one of the vehicles, which later confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from New Haven, Connecticut.

When the officer put on his emergency lights to pull the vehicles over, both cars refused to stop and drove off toward Pease Road.

Police said the car chase went on through several streets, where they lost sight of one of the vehicles.

Officers were able to keep sight of the reported stolen vehicle which continued on speeding on several roads, including dead-end streets, where the vehicle nearly hit police cruisers, the department said.

The car eventually lost control on Glen Heather Lane and crashed into a woodline.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away while a passenger stayed and was later arrested.

Officers called in for a Springfield K-9 officer to assist in finding the driver but were unsuccessful.

The passenger, a 17-year-old New Haven County girl from Hamden, Connecticut, was charged for receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The teen was taken to the Department of Youth Services in Springfield after her mother refused to take custody of her.

The incident remains under investigation.

