CT 17-Year-Old Accused Of Breaking Into Several Cars

A 17-year-old is facing multiple burglary and larceny charges for his alleged involvement in a number of vehicle break-ins in Connecticut.

Police in Hartford County said a group of people was breaking into vehicles in Enfield at about 2:30 a.m. on July 4.

Police said the midnight patrol shift set up tire deflation devices along potential escape routes. The devices are used to safely release tire air pressure. The individuals involved in the burglary reportedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later found disabled in East Windsor.

The police department noted that state policy prohibits police from pursuing suspects except in "very limited circumstances."

Enfield Police said the teen, a New Haven boy whose name was not released due to his status as a minor, was taken into custody, and at least two other suspects got away. Officers reportedly found a shell casing from a handgun in the vehicle.

Authorities said the teen's case was referred to juvenile court. He has been released to the custody of his parents.

Following this incident, the police department says it is reminding members of the community to lock their vehicles and not to leave keys inside. Police also asked the public to report any suspicious activity, but not to approach suspects, as they might be armed.

