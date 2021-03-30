Crash Update: I-84 Partially Reopens After Hours-Long Closure

A section of I-84 has reopened following a fiery rollover crash by a tractor-trailer that spilled lumber across the roadway in Northern Fairfield County.

As of 3 p.m., westbound lanes of travel had reopened, with eastbound lanes still closed to traffic, state police said.

The crash took place just before 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 30 near Exit 13 in Newtown, Connecticut State Police said.

All lanes of travel were closed between Exits 11 to 13 due to the crash in Newtown and Southbury, which caused a large fuel spill, state police said.

Flames started shooting from the overturned tractor-trailer following the crash.

Firefighters from both Newtown and Southbury worked to douse the flames.

No one was seriously injured and there was no structural damage to the highway.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.