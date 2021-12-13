Couple Killed In CT Shooting

A Connecticut husband and wife were killed in an alleged domestic violence shooting.

The incident involving the couple in their late 50s took place in Hartford County around 5:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, in the hamlet of Weatogue in the Town of Simsbury.

The shooting came to light after an 18-year-old woman who was inside the Woodleigh Place house at the time of the shooting ran to a neighbor's house and called the police, according to Simsbury Deputy Chief Police Christopher Davis.

Police said those killed were Linda Halligan, age 57, and her 59-year-old husband, Bernard Halligan Jr.

A large police response followed, with Linda Halligan being found immediately, but officers had to look for Bernard Halligan Jr., Davis said during a press conference.

Linda Halligan was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where she later died, he added.

Bernard Halligan Jr. was found dead in the garage, Davis said.

Police have not officially ruled the incident a murder/suicide.

When officers first arrived on the scene they were unclear where the shooter was located and assembled a large police presence to search for him, Davis said.

Police advised Simsbury residents to stay in their homes until Bernard Halligan Jr. was found in the garage, he added.

Hours after the shooting Davis said: “It’s a very safe community. It’s a beautiful community. Obviously, these types of incidents can happen anywhere, it, unfortunately, happened here.

"It’s a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the family and the friends of everybody involved."

Police continue to investigate, along with the Connecticut State Police major crimes division. The Hartford State's Attorney's Office is also helping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simsbury Police at 860-658-3145.

