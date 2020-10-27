Convicted Felon Arrested For Accidentally Shooting Himself With Illegally-Owned Gun In Norwalk

A 26-year-old convicted felon from Fairfield County has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting himself in September while playing with an illegally-possessed gun in his backpack.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, officers were called to Norwalk Hospital for a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Detectives began investigating the incident and spoke to the victim identified as Josue Saravina-Pineda of Norwalk, said Zwickler.

During the investigation, Saravina-Pineda admitted he was playing with a gun in his back yard and accidentally discharged the gun, striking himself near his right shoulder.

Police later recovered a flare gun that had been altered to hold and fire a single bullet, Zwickler said.

Detectives discovered that Saravina-Pineda is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Saravina-Pineda turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters on an outstanding arrest warrant issued from this incident.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

