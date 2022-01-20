Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Convicted CT Felon Caught With More Than 100 Bags Of Fentanyl, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The gun and drugs seized.
The gun and drugs seized. Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department/Twitter

A Connecticut man has been arrested for alleged possession of 116 bags of fentanyl and possession of a stolen gun after police received a complaint of drug dealing at an apartment complex.

Jose Ortiz-Rosado, age 46, of Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19, by community service officers Steven Pino and Miguel Varela responding to complaints of trespassers conducting drug sales at the apartment building located at 655 Broad St., said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

In addition to the drugs, officers also seized 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun with 14 rounds of ammunition, Boisvert said.

Ortiz-Rosado was charged with:

  • Stealing a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a pistol/revolver
  • Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine 
  • Criminal trespass
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Possession with intent to sell.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.