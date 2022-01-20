Convicted CT Felon Caught With More Than 100 Bags Of Fentanyl, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for alleged possession of 116 bags of fentanyl and possession of a stolen gun after police received a complaint of drug dealing at an apartment complex.

Jose Ortiz-Rosado, age 46, of Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19, by community service officers Steven Pino and Miguel Varela responding to complaints of trespassers conducting drug sales at the apartment building located at 655 Broad St., said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

In addition to the drugs, officers also seized 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun with 14 rounds of ammunition, Boisvert said.

Ortiz-Rosado was charged with:

Stealing a firearm

Criminal possession of a pistol/revolver

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Criminal trespass

Possession of narcotics

Possession with intent to sell.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.