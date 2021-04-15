Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Connecticut Woman Arrested Three Times In 24 Hours

Kathy Reakes
Heather Poplasky
Heather Poplasky Photo Credit: Plainfield Police Department

A Connecticut woman was arrested three times in 24 hours following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend in which she threatened him with a kitchen knife.

Windham County resident Heather Poplasky, age 32, was arrested the first time around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 10, when she stepped towards a victim with a large kitchen knife at home in Central Village in Plainview, said Plainview Police Deputy Chief William D. Wolfburg.

Poplasky, of Plainfield, then threatened to cut herself to make it appear the victim had injured her, Wolfburg said.

She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, the chief said.

After being released on bond, Poplasky was sent to the hospital for observation, where she received a summons for an incident involving workers at the medical facility, Wolfburg said.

After leaving the hospital, Poplasky violated the conditions of her release by returning to the home where the fight took place, leading to another arrest on charges including violating the conditions of the order, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, Wolfburg added.

Following her second arrest, she was held on $25,000 cash bail. 

While in custody, Poplasky decided to flood the holding cell she was in by placing a roll of toilet paper and trash in the toilet, he noted.

Poplasky was charged again with criminal mischief with an additional $5,000 cash or surety bond.

