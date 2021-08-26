Child Porn Suspect Made Contact With Kids In Neighboring Fairfield County Town, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was arrested in May for allegedly possessing child porn has been arrested again.

Quinten Yonkers, age 24, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 24, by Darien Police.

The arrest comes after Darien Police were contacted by New Canaan Police on Friday, Aug.13, in regards to an investigation they were conducting regarding Yonkers, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

During the course of the investigation, detectives from New Canaan became aware of the possibility that Yonkers had been in contact with minor children residing in Darien, Palmieri said.

"Forensic analysis of electronic devices revealed evidence to support this," he said.

Following an investigation by Darien Police, it was determined that Yonkers had been in contact with minors who reside in Darien for an extended period of time.

A further investigation revealed evidence that Yonkers had made inappropriate and unlawful contact with, and had taken video/images of the minors, he added.

A warrant was obtained and Yonkers turned himself in to Darien Police on Tuesday.

He was charged with:

Two counts risk of injury to a minor;

Two counts employing a minor in an obscene performance;

Sexual assault.

Yonkers is being held on a $250,000 court set bond.

The investigation remains active, therefore no further information will be provided at this time.

