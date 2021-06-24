Chase, Crash Leads To Arrest Of CT Murder Suspect, Police Say

After a chase and a rollover crash, police in Connecticut arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Hartford arrested Chan Williams-Bey Jr., age 25, of Hartford, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Siddhartha Lake-Sudan, age 37, of East Hartford around 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, said Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers arrived, they found a man, in his 20s, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

While canvassing the crime scene, officers located Lake-Sudan dead, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police do not believe he was the person the shooter was aiming to at, police said.

During the course of this investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle was located in the Albany Avenue area and a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle did not stop for police, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Sigourney Street at Farmington Avenue, and two suspects were detained.

As the investigation continued, probable cause was established to charge the driver, identified as William-Bey of the suspect vehicle in connection with the homicide, Boisvert said.

An arrest warrant was drafted and approved by a judge of the superior Williams-Bey with murder, assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Williams–Bey is being held on a 1.75 million dollar bond.

The death of Lake-Sudan is the 20th homicide in Hartford this year.

