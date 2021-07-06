Ceiling Collapse Injures Two At Popular CT Ice Cream Shop

Two people were injured when a ceiling collapsed inside a favorite Connecticut ice cream shop.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Monday, July 5, when the West Hartford Public Safety Dispatch received a report of a localized collapse of the ceiling structure inside the Milkcraft building at 967 Farmington Ave., said West Hartford Fire Chief Greg Priest.

The West Hartford Fire Department was immediately dispatched along with the West Hartford Police Department. The first fire units arrived on scene within four minutes to find a non-structural collapse of a ceiling assembly in Milkcraft, Priest said.

At the time of the collapse, the business was occupied by between approximately 12 and 20 customers and six employees, he said.

Emergency services immediately searched the space and quickly accounted for all of the occupants.

There were two injuries reported, though both appeared minor. The patients were assessed by a fire department paramedic on-scene and one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment, Priest said.

Currently, the Building Department, as well as representatives from both the fire and police departments are investigating the incident.

The business has been deemed unsafe by building officials and is closed to the public at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.