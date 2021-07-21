Cause Of Death Released After Bodies Of Missing CT Teens Found In River

Officials have announced that the cause of death for two teenage boys whose bodies were located in a river in Connecticut.

Large rescue teams had been searching the area surrounding the Farmington River due to high and rough waters, for the teens who were reported missing by their families on Thursday, July 15.

Personal belongings, including their cellphones and clothing, were found on the banks of the river in Plainview.

On Tuesday, July 20, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death for 15-year-old Lucas Brewer and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore the cause was drowning and the manner of death for both was accidental.

On Monday, July 19, their bodies were found around 3:15 p.m. snagged on tree branches in the river about 30-40 yards apart which allowed recovery crews to more easily retrieve the bodies, said officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s

DEEP officials say the river water level is at least six or seven times higher than it is normal for this time of year due to heavy rain.

“It is very dangerous to be out there,” said Capt. Keith Williams of DEEP’s EnCon Police. "I just want to say that our hearts, our thoughts our prayers go out to the family members."

