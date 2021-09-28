Cash, Dirt Bike Stolen In Separate Incidents To Sell Items In Fairfield County

Police in one Fairfield County city are warning residents to be careful where they conduct personal sales after one person was robbed of cash and a dirt bike was stolen in another.

The incident both took place on Monday, Sept. 27, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

The first theft took place around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Trumbull Avenue when a man told Bridgeport police that he was supposed to meet two men to purchase a vehicle.

Two men showed up, one armed with a gun, and instead of buying a car, the man was robbed of $1,500.

Both men, described as being Black, dressed in dark clothing, fled the area on foot, Appleby said.

The second call came in around 8:30 p.m., from a victim in the 200 block of Norland Avenue.

According to Appleby, the victim told officers that their 2019 Kawasaki green dirt bike had been stolen. Police said the victim told officers the buyer, gave him counterfeit money, and took off with the bike in an unknown direction.

The man was described as being a Black male, wearing a black hat, a surgical mask, and a black hoodie.

Following these incidents, Appleby said residents doing transactions should do so in “safe areas, such as in the vicinity of a police department or public building where people and surveillance cameras are present.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.