Caretaker Charged With Abuse After Woman Found Dead

A man who was caring for an elderly female has been arrested for elder abuse after she was found dead.

The woman was discovered in May 2017, after Milford Police received a 211 call requesting a welfare check of the woman who was being cared for by Michael O’Connell, 64, of Milford.

When officers arrived the elderly female was found unresponsive, Milford Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and determined she was dead, police said.

An autopsy was conducted and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report determined the manner of death to be a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration and malnutrition complicated by dementia and being given non-prescribed Amitriptyline and Perphenazine, police said.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for O’Connell who was located and arrested on Friday, May 15, the department said.

O’Connell was charged with abuse and released on a promise to appear ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 30.

