Car Drives Onto Field In Vandalism Incident At School In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police have asked the public for information after a car drove onto a field next to an elementary school in Fairfield County.

An officer responded to a report of vandalism at Hindley Elementary School at 10 Nearwater Lane in Darien at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police said an individual reported that a vehicle drove onto the field next to the school, leaving tire tracks.

The person also reported that a light post was struck during the incident, causing it to lean over, authorities reported.

The officer found white transfer paint on the post and plastic car pieces on the ground near it which had a Volvo stamp, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 203-662-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.