Car Crashes Into House With Sleeping Mother, Son Inside In Connecticut

One person was injured after the driver of a Dodge Durango hit an icy patch and slammed into a house with a sleeping mother and son inside.

The crash took place in Windham County around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Plainfield.

According to Plainfield Police, officers received a 911 from the tenant of a home on Main Street reporting that a vehicle had struck her home and was inside the structure.

Responding officers immediately closed down the road due to low-hanging power lines that had been disconnected from the residence, police said.

Members of Central Village and Plainfield Fire departments were on scene attempting to assist the residents when they discovered that a 16-year-old had been struck and was potentially trapped underneath building material and other items inside that had come down and had been thrown across the room on top of him, police said.

The teen and his mother Nicole Martin, age 39, were asleep with they were abruptly awakened by the Durango crashing through their wall.

They were assisted out of the residence until it could be determined if it was safe to reenter.

The driver of the Durango, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Walters, of the Town of Brooklyn in Windham County, was out of his vehicle and complaining of several potential injuries sustained from the crash, police said,

Walters said he was heading home when he struck some ice, causing him to lose control, and strike the house, police said.

He was later transported to Day Kimball Hospital for his potential injuries.

The power lines were quickly reattached by Eversource but the Plainfield building inspector deemed the residence was currently unsafe for the residents.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The crash remains under investigation.

