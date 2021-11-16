Car Crashes Into CT CVS

Two people were injured when the driver of a 2017 Toyota Prius crashed into the side of a CVS store in the region.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Litchfield County at the CVS located at 266 West Street in the Town of Litchfield, said the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers arrived to find the Toyota crashed into the side of the building. A shopper inside the CVS was injured by items from the store shelves falling, police added.

The shopper was transported to Waterbury Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for evaluation.

Troopers continue to investigate this incident.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

