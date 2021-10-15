Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Call Of Shots Fired At School In Fairfield County Winds Up Being Hoax, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Roton Middle School
Roton Middle School Photo Credit: Norwalk Schools

A call of shots fired at a Fairfield County school that sent multiple officers rushing to the scene ended up being a hoax.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Roton School in Norwalk.

According to Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino, after receiving the call of shots fire, multiple police officers responded to the scene. 

"The officers were quickly able to determine that no shooting had occurred, that everyone was safe, and that the telephone call was a hoax," Gulino said.

She added that the responsible person has been identified and there was no threat to the community nor are there any concerns for safety. 

An investigation is underway in cooperation with the Norwalk Public School system.

Gulino said if there is a true emergency, residents should call 911. For more routine matters, please call 203-854-3000.

