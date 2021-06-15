Busy Roadway Closed In Fairfield County Due To Shooting, Police Say

A busy roadway in Fairfield County is closed in two sections due to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, north Route 8 is closed in Bridgeport and Trumbull, said the Connecticut State Police.

The northbound lanes between exits 4 and 5 in Bridgeport and exits 5 and 8 in Trumbull are expected to remain closed for a sustainable amount of time.

The shutdown comes after two people were shot around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, both were wounded, one with life-threatening injures, the state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

