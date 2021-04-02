Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Busy Fairfield County Roadway Closed After Woman Crashes Into Utility Pole, Police Say

Road closed
Road closed Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Fairfield County roadway remains closed after an area woman crashed into a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash.

Isabella Gould, age 26, of Danbury, was injured following the crash at around 11 p.m., Thursday, April 1 on Main Street in Ridgefield, said Capt. Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police Department.

Gould was traveling southbound when she crossed over the northbound lane striking a utility pole on the opposite side of the road causing it to break and fall into the roadway. 

She was treated at the scene and transported to the Danbury Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is still closed between Pound Street and Gilbert Street and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m., Friday, April 2. 

Expect delays and detours, police said. 

The incident remains under investigation.

